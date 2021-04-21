>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

ImmunoPrecise Selects LifeSci Advisors as Investor Relations Agent of Record

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:IPA -0.33%


IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced that it has selected and retained LifeSci Advisors as investor relations agent of record.



Jennifer Bath, President and CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies commented, “We are pleased to partner with LifeSci Advisors for our investor relations advisory needs during this important stage of our Company’s evolution. With over 500 clients under contract globally, we look forward to continuing our discovery and development of proprietary novel antibodies while providing CRO services to 70% of the top 20 pharma.”



LifeSci Advisors (“LSA”), with over 250 employees and a local presence that spans, New York, Chicago, Boston, London, Geneva, Paris, and Tel-Aviv, provides life science companies comprehensive solutions to communications and investor outreach. Taking a partner approach, LSA increases client visibility within the investment community and educates investors on opportunities with its clients through non-deal roadshow planning and execution, KOL Events/R&D Days, and corporate communications.



About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.



IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company’s therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes. For further information, visit [url="]www.immunoprecise.com[/url] or contact [email protected]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005374/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)