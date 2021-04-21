>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Clean Harbors to Announce First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 5

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:CLH +0.69%


[url="]Clean+Harbors%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, will host its first-quarter 2021 financial results conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



On the call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Alan S. McKim, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael L. Battles, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Jim Buckley will discuss Clean Harbors’ financial results, business outlook and growth strategy.



Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.cleanharbors.com[/url]. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877.709.8155 or 201.689.8881. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s [url="]website[/url].



About Clean Harbors



Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit [url="]www.cleanharbors.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005167/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)