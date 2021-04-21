CACI Awarded Prime Position on $12.6 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Intelligence Agency Contract

CACI International Inc ([url="]NYSE%3A+CACI[/url]) announced today that it has been awarded a prime position on a 10-year, multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $12.6 billion, by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for the Solutions for Information Technology Enterprise (SITE III) contract.Under the contract, which is largely new business opportunities for the company, CACI will support enterprise and mission needs for the DIA and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). SITE III provides strategic, technical, and program management guidance and support services to facilitate the operations and modernization of the agency’s infrastructure, systems, and applications. The enterprise-focused work includes cybersecurity, application development and sustainment, connectivity and network services, and enterprise computing and cloud services, among others.[url="]John+Mengucci[/url], CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI provides proven and innovative technology and expertise for our customers’ enterprise missions and are proud to expand the work we provide to both the DIA and NGA.”CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as aWorld's Most Admired Company. As a member of the1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at [url="]www.caci.com[/url].CACI-Contract Award

