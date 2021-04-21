>
OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

April 21, 2021


OSI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSIS) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:00am PT to discuss its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



This call is being webcast through the investor relations section at [url="]www.osi-systems.com[/url].



A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00pm PT on April 29, 2021 until May 13, 2021. The replay may be accessed by visiting the investor relations section at [url="]www.osi-systems.com[/url].



About OSI Systems, Inc.



OSI Systems, Inc. is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. We combine more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems, Inc. or its subsidiary companies, visit [url="]www.osi-systems.com[/url]. News Filter: OSIS-G




