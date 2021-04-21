$5 Billion Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in South Florida

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that a six-person team managing $5 billion in assets has joined the firm in UBS’s South Florida market.

The team is led by Financial Advisor’s Brian Berahaand Vicente del Rio, and also includes Financial Advisor, Horacio S. Aguirre, Senior Wealth Strategy Associates, Jared Pillarand Alexis Audisio, and Client Service Associate, Michelle Gonzalez. The team will report to Karl Ruppert, South Florida Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. The team will also work closely with Richard Suss, Downtown Miami Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA.

“Miami continues to attract wealthy families and their business interests from across the U.S. as well as the rest of the world,” said Karl Ruppert. “Our culture of collaboration across the organization provides world-class solutions that differentiates UBS from its competitors. I’m confident that Brian, Vincente and their team will do a great job helping clients reach their goals.”

Brian Beraha and Vincente De Rio join UBS following a decade at J.P. Morgan Private Bank where together, they built a successful business focusing on ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals in South Florida.

Prior to his tenure at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Brian was with Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking and Investment Group. Brian’s areas of expertise include family office structuring and governance, complex credit, multi-generational wealth transfers, philanthropic giving, and assisting entrepreneurs in exit planning.

Vincente serves as the team's Portfolio Manager, leading the strategy and due diligence process on all investments. His areas of expertise include analysis of traditional and alternative asset classes, creating structured investment vehicles, and addressing concentrated wealth issues through traditional and nontraditional methods. In his prior role, Vincente was a member of J.P. Morgan's U.S. Private Bank Advisory Council, and a member of its Opportunistic Investment Committee. He graduated summa cum laude from Emory University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Spanish.

For nearly a decade, Horacio Aguirre has been working with ultra-high-net-worth families, advising them through long-term wealth planning, liquidity events, and optimal balance sheet structuring. Before joining UBS, he was an Investment Specialist at J.P. Morgan's Private Bank, where he focused on building customized investment portfolios. Horacio earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from Florida International University.

