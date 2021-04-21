Atlas Technical Consultants Awarded Engineering Services Contract with Texas Department of Transportation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ( ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental services provider, announced today that it was awarded a $2 million contract to provide engineering services for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso District. The newly awarded contract will remain in effect for a term of five years.



“The Atlas team was one of two contracts awarded, and we are grateful for the longstanding partnership we have built with TxDOT for more than 20 years of working together—one that has resulted in a number of significant projects that have improved the quality of life for Texans,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer. “We will continue to enhance our suite of services in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) so that we consistently provide excellence, safety and quality to TxDOT and all of our clients.”

The contract includes the performance of all sampling, testing, inspection work, and related services for asphaltic, soil/flexible base, and concrete construction for the State on highway projects. TxDOT’s El Paso District maintains approximately 4,979 lane miles of highways across six counties with an annual construction and maintenance expenditure of approximately $190 Million.

This is Atlas’ fourth Materials Contract with the El Paso District since 2015. The contract will be staffed with personnel from the company’s El Paso office that is comprised of engineers, inspectors, and technicians in their AASHTO resource and TxDOT accredited laboratory.

Like Texas DOT, Atlas is committed to maintaining a strong safety culture and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter their facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,300 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

