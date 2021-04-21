HubSpot Expands Its CRM Platform With the Launch of Operations Hub

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, is expanding its suite of tools with the launch of Operations Hub. The new product is designed to transform the role of operations professionals across the business world and empower them to take center stage in helping their companies scale.

With Operations Hub, users can unify customer data in a connected CRM platform, automate a host of time-consuming tasks, maintain a clean database with ease, and ultimately, play an active role in shaping their company's strategy. By working together out of a shared system, operations teams also gain the ability to join forces under a unified revenue operations strategy. This in turn allows them to work together to proactively remove friction for internal teams and customers alike.

"Operations teams are the unsung heroes of our industry," said HubSpot's EVP of Revenue Operations Alison Elworthy. "They carry the responsibility for managing the systems, processes, and data that keep a scaling company running every day. As such, they are the orchestrators of the customer experience. Yet, most companies still treat operations as a reactive function whose sole purpose is to fight fires. With the launch of Operations Hub, we are not only bringing operations tools to the heart of our CRM platform, we are bringing operations teams to the forefront of the customer experience – where they belong. After all, to deliver a unified customer experience at scale, companies need to run better. And to run better, they need a unified revenue operations team working together in a connected CRM platform."

Aligning Teams, Accelerating Scale

Operations Hub joins CMS Hub , Marketing Hub , Sales Hub , and Service Hub as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. With it, scaling companies can:

Adopt sophisticated data sync tools with ease, enabling them to keep their business apps working in harmony without the need for third-party integration tools. Operations Hub syncs data, between applications like Microsoft Dynamics and Netsuite bi-directionally, ensuring that customer data is always consistent and up to date, even as a company adds more tools to its tech stack.

enabling them to keep their business apps working in harmony without the need for third-party integration tools. Operations Hub syncs data, between applications like Microsoft Dynamics and Netsuite bi-directionally, ensuring that customer data is always consistent and up to date, even as a company adds more tools to its tech stack. Adapt their processes to suit the ever-changing needs of their customers. Operations Hub gives users the flexibility to automate their business processes, from lead rotation and territory management to post-sale handoffs and renewals. Using HubSpot workflows, operations teams can build custom automation actions using Javascript and run those actions through Amazon Web Services' Lambda technology, creating efficiencies for internal teams and friction-free experiences for customers.

Operations Hub gives users the flexibility to automate their business processes, from lead rotation and territory management to post-sale handoffs and renewals. Using HubSpot workflows, operations teams can build custom automation actions using Javascript and run those actions through Amazon Web Services' Lambda technology, creating efficiencies for internal teams and friction-free experiences for customers. Align their teams around a centralized and consistent source of truth on customer data. With out-of-the-box automation tools in Operations Hub, users can create workflows that automatically update key data points in their database. This allows them to equip customer-facing teams with information that is accurate, accessible, and always up to date.

With out-of-the-box automation tools in Operations Hub, users can create workflows that automatically update key data points in their database. This allows them to equip customer-facing teams with information that is accurate, accessible, and always up to date. Scale with confidence. When HubSpot customers add Operations Hub to the HubSpot CRM platform, they get increases to their existing limits on lists, reports, and workflows, ensuring that their tech stack scales in line with their rate of growth.

Run Better With Revenue Operations

Research conducted by HubSpot found that over 60% of operations professionals have to do duplicative work because of a lack of alignment between teams. This issue stems from a long-standing misconception of the role operations teams have to play in helping companies scale. Traditionally, companies hire operations professionals into separate functional departments and task them with fixing issues when they arise. Over time, this approach leaves operations teams stuck in silos, deeply misaligned, and overwhelmed by reactive tasks.

But when operations professionals work together as a unified revenue operations team and are equipped with the tools available in Operations Hub, they are transformed from reactive fire-fighters into proactive friction-fighters. They gain the insights, alignment, and autonomy needed to break down silos, build innovative strategies, and ultimately, help their companies run better.

"We use programmable automation to streamline our business processes, connect HubSpot to all our apps, and enrich our CRM with valuable third-party data," said CEO of Handled, Seth Waite. "It gives us the ultimate flexibility, saving us time, improving efficiency, and, ultimately, enabling us to maintain a remarkable customer experience as we grow."

Operations Hub is available in Free, Starter, and Professional versions. Companies can take advantage of the range of products in HubSpot's CRM platform, including Operations Hub, by signing up for HubSpot's CRM Suite .

To learn more about Operations Hub, please visit www.hubspot.com/products/operations .

