Kaival Brands (OTCQB: KAVL) Enters Into Second Amended & Restated Distribution Agreement with Bidi Vapor

GRANT, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"). Bidi Vapor's primary offering is the BIDI® Stick, which is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over. The tamper-resistant BIDI® Stick is also the only electronic nicotine delivery system ("ENDS") on the market with an ecologically friendly, mass-recycling program called BIDI® Cares, and is the subject of a comprehensive Premarket Tobacco Product Application ("PMTA") now under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

Kaival Brands signs 10-year exclusivity extension including distribution rights to future Bidi Vapor products.

Kaival Brands announced today that its Audit Committee of the Board of Directors approved an amended and restated distribution agreement, which sets forth the terms of the formal relationship between Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor. The newly amended and restated distribution agreement extends the previous one-year, annually renewable term to an initial term of ten years, which automatically renews for another five-year term; provided, that Kaival Brands satisfies certain minimum purchase thresholds. The newly amended and restated distribution agreement also provides Kaival Brands with a right of first refusal in the event Bidi Vapor receives an offer that would constitute a "change of control transaction," as well as a right of first refusal to act as the exclusive distributor of any and all future products of Bidi Vapor that arise out of or related to ENDS and components related to ENDS, arise out of or relate to the synthetic nicotine industry, or arise out of or related to the tobacco-derived nicotine industry.

"We believe the amendments to the distribution agreement further bolsters the commitment between the two companies," said Niraj Patel, the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Patel continued, "The relationship between Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor during the past 12 months has been fruitful, with Kaival Brands generating approximately $100 million in revenues during the previous 12 months from the sale of the BIDI® Stick and expanding its distribution of the BIDI® Stock to more than 50,000 stores. With the recent regulatory authorizations to launch distribution in 11 international markets, our application to the NASDAQ and the continued domestic growth, we felt like it was the appropriate time to further solidify the relationship between Bidi Vapor and Kaival Brands with this amended and restated distribution agreement to expand the term of the agreement and provide Kaival Brands with certain rights of first refusal." Mr. Patel concluded, "It has been an incredibly busy and successful first 12 months for us, and we have even more ambitious plans for the next six months."

Mr. Patel owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor and the Company are considered under common control and Bidi Vapor is considered a related party.

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Our vision is to develop internally, acquire, own, or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor.

Learn more about Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., at www.kaivalbrands.com

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI® Cares recycling program. The company's premiere device, the BIDI® Stick, is a premium product made with medical-grade components, a UL-certified battery, and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult tobacco users. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state, and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to our mission, with the BIDI® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Forward-Looking Statements

