BlueCity CEO to Speak at Leading Global Tech Conference Collision

BEIJING, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, BlueCity Founder, Chairman and CEO Baoli Ma will appear for the first time at leading global tech conference Collision 2021, speaking about his inspiring mission to unite the LGBTQ community in China and overseas.

In an interview themed "Building an app with a rainbow heart", Ma will sit down with Martina Fuchs, Business Correspondent of Xinhua News, tracing his story from closeted policeman who founded one of China's first online forum for gay men in 2000 to the successful launch of the brand's popular Blued LGBTQ mobile app in 2012.

He will also cover BlueCity's role in encouraging greater LGBTQ acceptance in China, its historical listing on the NASDAQ in 2020, along with the brand's plans for future global expansion amid a competitive global market.

Known as the fastest growing technology conference in North America, the Collision Conference is also one of the largest and most influential technology events in the world. Heralded the "Olympics of tech", the online, livestreamed event will welcome 450+ speakers from some of the world's largest companies, founders of exciting startups, leading investors, and media, from more than 100 countries over April 20-22.

Notable speakers on this year's lineup include senior figures from the likes of Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Reddit and more, while those joining Ma from China include CEOs and executives from AI, tech firms and venture capital firms alongside famous newscasters and local sports icons.

BlueCity is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services that foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands.

Launched internationally in 2015, the brand's popular Blued mobile app is now available 13 languages, with more than 63 million registered users worldwide, forming the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

On top of the dating services, BlueCity just this week announced that He Health, the brand's health service platform for men, has officially obtained an Internet hospital license in Mainland China, presenting great prospects for the brand's nascent, yet fast-growing health business.

The establishment of the He Health Internet Hospital means that BlueCity can now offer a more complete set of health services, essentially closing a glaring gap in the field of men's health in China, itself a sector that is expected grow significantly over the next few years.

Paying subscribers to Collision Conference 2021 can tune in to Ma's interview on April 22, 13:20 - 13:30 (ET). For more details, check out the following link: https://collisionconf.com/schedule/timeslot/building-an-app-with-a-rainbow-heart

