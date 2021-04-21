>
CGI to release second quarter fiscal 2021 results on April 28

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:GIB +0.07% TSX:GIB.A -0.53%

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2021

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its second quarter fiscal year 2021, ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

Who:

George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer


François Boulanger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



What:

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results



When:

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)



Conference Call:

1-877-879-0631 Conference ID: 6169566



Webcast:

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.



Podcast:

A replay will be available for download later in the day.



RSS Feed:

Subscribe via our newsroom to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-to-release-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-on-april-28-301273270.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.


