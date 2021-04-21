>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CIT Declares Dividends

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:CIT +0.6%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share on its outstanding common stock. The common stock dividend is payable on May 21, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/CIT Group Inc.)

The CIT board of directors also declared a semi-annual cash dividend on the Series A preferred stock of $29.00 per share payable on June 15, 2021 to Series A preferred shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021.

In addition, the CIT board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Series B preferred stock of $0.3515625 per share payable June 15, 2021 to Series B preferred shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021.

About CIT
CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Gina Proia
212-771-6008
[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Barbara Callahan
973-740-5058
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-declares-dividends-301273428.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)