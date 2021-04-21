AdvisorShares Launches BEDZ and EATZ, the First ETFs with Dedicated Exposure to Hotels and Restaurants

BETHESDA, Md., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (Ticker: BEDZ) and the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (Ticker: EATZ). They become the only U.S.-listed ETFs to provide dedicated exposure to their respective industries of focus.

BEDZ invests solely in the hotel industry and its related services, including hotels, resorts, cruise lines, and other travel-related services. EATZ invests solely in the restaurant and food service industry, including restaurants, bars, pubs, fast food, take out facilities and food catering services.

"We believe BEDZ and EATZ are uniquely positioned with their upside potential during an economic recovery and for the long-term growth opportunity that they may offer," said Noah Hamman, chief executive officer of AdvisorShares. "Restaurants and hotels had to innovate to survive during the pandemic and as we turn the corner towards a brighter outlook, BEDZ and EATZ can allow advisors and investors to participate and invest in the potential recovery of these industries through an innovative ETF structure."

BEDZ and EATZ each seek long-term capitalization and invest globally in equites across all market capitalizations. Both strategies seek to identify companies with dominant positions in their respective market, focusing on profitability, earnings quality, upside growth as well as technical attributes. Each ETF typically holds 50 or fewer equities which are fundamental strength-weighted, dynamically rebalanced with active management, and with a goal of maintaining low turnover for their respective portfolios.

"We believe in the bullish investment case for hotels and restaurants both in the near-term and the long-term," said Dan Ahrens, chief operating officer of AdvisorShares and portfolio manager of BEDZ and EATZ. "Pre-lockdown, these were resilient industries which thrived through decades of growth and numerous market cycles. As lockdown and travel restrictions ease along with pent-up consumer demand, we feel there is a compelling investment opportunity to navigate exposure to these key areas of the marketplace."

Mr. Ahrens is also portfolio manager of the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (Ticker: VICE), the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (Ticker: YOLO) and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (Ticker: MSOS).

AdvisorShares believes in the importance of providing investment education for financial professionals and all investor types. Today at 10:00am EDT, AdvisorShares will host a live webcast via Twitter featuring Dan Ahrens discussing BEDZ and EATZ and providing a detailed overview on their respective industries of investment. Please click here to watch the session live.

AdvisorShares will also be hosting these upcoming webcasts, which include registration links within the dates for each session:

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed ETFs. For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit www.advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and Facebook for more insights.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Funds' website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. The hotels, restaurants & leisure industry is highly competitive and relies heavily on consumer spending for success. The prices of securities of companies in the industry may fluctuate widely due to general economic conditions, consumer spending and the availability of disposable income, changing consumer tastes and preferences and consumer demographics, in addition may be affected by the availability and expense of liability insurance. Legislative or regulatory changes and increased government supervision. As a result of such current economic conditions and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the lodging industry may continue to experience weakened demand for occupancy in some markets.

Restaurant Specific Risk. These companies may be subject to severe competition, which may have an adverse impact on their profitability. In addition, restaurants may be affected by nutritional and health concerns, and federal, state and local food inspection and processing controls. Changes in labor laws and other labor issues, such as increased labor costs, could adversely affect the financial performance of such companies.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisorshares-launches-bedz-and-eatz-the-first-etfs-with-dedicated-exposure-to-hotels-and-restaurants-301273696.html

SOURCE AdvisorShares