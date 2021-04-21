>
Articles 

Rocket Companies Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:RKT -1.85%

DETROIT, April 21, 2021

DETROIT, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced the Company will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings on May 5, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 p.m. ET on this date and a press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.

(PRNewsfoto/Rocket Companies)

A live webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com, or by navigating to Rocket Companies' 1Q Earnings Call Webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event. If you are having issues viewing the webcast, please see the event help guide.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has approximately 24,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Rocket Companies ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website, Investor Relations Website, Twitter page, and our LinkedIn page. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website, Investor Relations Website, Twitter page, and our LinkedIn page.

Investor Relations Contact:
Sharon Ng
[email protected]
(313) 373-7990

Media Contact:
Aaron Emerson
[email protected]
(313) 373-3035

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocket-companies-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-date-301273672.html

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.


