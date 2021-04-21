Criteo To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On May 5, 2021

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results. They will be joined by Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer and Geoffroy Martin, General Manager of our Growth Portfolio for the Q&A session.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:

• U.S. callers: +1 855 209 8212 • International callers: +1 412 317 0788 or +33 1 76 74 05 02

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website http://ir.criteo.com and will be available for replay.

