>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Criteo To Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results On May 5, 2021

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:CRTO -1.91%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results. They will be joined by Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer and Geoffroy Martin, General Manager of our Growth Portfolio for the Q&A session.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:

U.S. callers:

+1 855 209 8212

International callers:

+1 412 317 0788 or +33 1 76 74 05 02

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website http://ir.criteo.com and will be available for replay.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations
Edouard Lassalle, SVP, Head of Market Relations & Capital Markets, [email protected]
Clemence Vermersch, Investor Relations Director, [email protected]

Criteo Public Relations
Jessica Meyers, Director, PR, Americas, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/criteo-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-5-2021-301273508.html

SOURCE Criteo S.A.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)