Fly Leasing to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Given the pending transaction that was announced March 29, 2021, FLY will not host a first quarter earnings call.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.

