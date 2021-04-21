PureCycle's Tamsin Ettefagh facilitates plastics industry dialogue about polypropylene recycling solutions in light of U.S. Plastics Pact

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT), which began trading on the Nasdaq on March 18, was top of mind for plastics industry thought leaders as Chief Sustainability Officer Tamsin Ettefagh participated in a pair of key conferences leading up to Earth Day. Ettefagh, who joined PureCycle in February as CSO, moderated a panel discussion about advanced recycling technologies and how these may impact commitments made by the U.S. Plastics Pact at the virtual Plastics Recycling Conference on April 8. At the Northeast Recycling Council on April 13, she shared the innovation that PureCycle brings and its commitment to recycling over a billion pounds a year of polypropylene(PP).

"The U.S. Plastics Pact is a driving force of systemic change, helping to develop a circular economy in America by setting national strategy and collective action," said Ettefagh. "PureCycle is uniquely positioned to reduce the use of non-renewable virgin plastics and minimize negative environmental impacts."

According to its website, the U.S. Plastics Pact is a collaborative effort launched as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's global Plastics Pact to unite public-private stakeholders across the value chain to create a path forward for the plastics circular economy in the United States. The organization brings together companies, NGOs, government entities and others to work toward scalable solutions to the plastics waste crisis.

"There's been a shift from grassroots organizations advocating for change to major chemical companies investing in recycling operations of late," Ettefagh said. "PureCycle's proprietary recycling technology was developed by P&G, and it's this type of top-down investment that's driving the circular economy."

PureCycle uses proprietary technology licensed from The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) to recycle waste PP into virgin-like recycled PP for a myriad of applications. The company is the intersection of an enabling technology meeting a compelling global need: only approximately 1% of the 170 billion pounds of PP consumed last year was recycled as compared to almost 20% for polyethylene terephthalate (PET), according to the American Chemistry Council.

Ettefagh will be speaking next at the Circular Polyolefins Americas virtual event on May 27 about how PureCycle can enable companies to meet their circularity goals.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, dba PureCycle, holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com

