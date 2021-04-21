Oteemo Helps Mednax Reduce Deployment Time from Months to Minutes

RESTON, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oteemo, Inc., a leader in DevSecOps transformation and cloud native application development, today announced its successful transformation effort with Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal and pediatric services. Oteemo helped Mednax establish its DevSecOps practice and accelerate deployment time from months to minutes.

A leading provider of health solutions, Mednax relies on highly skilled clinicians and its ability to quickly design and deploy new solutions that enable customer-facing and provider-to-provider care. This ability is delivered and supported by Mednax's Information Technology (IT) platforms.

Three years ago, test automation stood in the way of achieving the speed and efficiency Mednax needed to deploy new applications. Mednax enlisted Oteemo to help implement the tools and processes required to release new applications reliably.

The next priority was to establish the Mednax DevSecOps practice. Experienced in creating processes and solutions that accelerate the DevSecOps operating model and its adoption, Oteemo helped transform the Mednax culture. Once a product - vs project - mindset was developed, Oteemo helped Mednax automate, accelerating deployment time from months to minutes.

"Our IT mission, like our company mission, is to take great care of the patient™ every day and in every way," said Adam Martin, Senior Director Applications, Mednax. "We do this by developing solutions and technology with highly disciplined and rigorous engineering practices, processes, and solutions. Oteemo's help in developing and implementing measurable, quality-focused practices has significantly increased the pace of integration and innovation. I expect that our expanding partnership will continue to accelerate our capabilities."

"We're proud to be a part of the Mednax team and support its mission. We look forward to creating more successes together." Raja Gudepu, CEO, Oteemo.

ABOUT MEDNAX

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

ABOUT OTEEMO

Oteemo, Inc. is a national consultancy that specializes in helping organizations successfully adopt DevSecOps and accelerate cloud native transformations. Founded in 2014, Oteemo uniquely brings together people, process, technology, and culture to optimize throughput, enable enterprise, and maximize outcomes. Federal and commercial enterprises in financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology rely on Oteemo's technical and consulting expertise. Learn more at www.oteemo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oteemo-helps-mednax-reduce-deployment-time-from-months-to-minutes-301273580.html

SOURCE Oteemo