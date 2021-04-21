MGM Resorts International And Entain Announce BetMGM Investor Day Highlights

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, LLC ("BetMGM"), one of the leading sports betting and iGaming operators in the U.S., jointly owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts") and Entain plc (LSE: ENT) ("Entain"), is today providing a business update setting out the key drivers of its strong momentum and future expectations as it delivers a market leading position in the U.S.

As part of the investor day, BetMGM announces the following:

BetMGM is the number one market leader across the U.S. in iGaming with a market share of 23% over the three months ended February 2021 , and is on course to take the number two spot in U.S. sports betting and iGaming overall

, and is on course to take the number two spot in U.S. sports betting and iGaming overall Sports betting & iGaming continues to accelerate across North America . As such, BetMGM now expects the total long-term addressable market in the U.S. and Canada to be approximately $32 billion

. As such, BetMGM now expects the total long-term addressable market in the U.S. and to be approximately With continued strong momentum in its business, BetMGM now expects that, as a leading operator, it will drive long-term market share of approximately 20% - 25% in the U.S.

BetMGM expects to achieve $1 billion of net revenue from operations in 2022

of net revenue from operations in 2022 The investment by MGM Resorts and Entain this year is expected to be approximately $450 million , incremental to the $210 million already invested until the end of 2020

Further details will be presented at the investor day event.

"BetMGM has demonstrated strong momentum, building a leading position in iGaming and on track to be the number two operator across sports betting and iGaming in the U.S.," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer of BetMGM. "The U.S. market is shaping up to be even larger and more exciting than we originally envisaged, and we now believe it will be worth $32 billion, including Canada. Furthermore, the outstanding progress that the team has made so far means that we now expect to achieve 20-25% U.S. market share long term. The unique partnership of MGM Resorts' leading brand and loyal customer base and Entain's proprietary technology platform gives us the best resources to win in this market."

Event details:

Time: 11:00am EDT / 8:00am PDT / 4:00pm BST



The event, including registration, can be accessed through MGM Resorts' investor relations site (http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/) or the following webcast link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=4B97D04E-BB6C-45B1-9F00-D80F5B7BF65C

Management presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session. To participate in the Q&A, please also connect via the live audio dial-in details below: US: +1 (833) 562-0152 UK: +44 (0) 20 3107 0289 International: +1 (661) 567-1234 Conference ID: 3511619

Presentation slides will be posted prior to the event on our websites, in addition to replay details after the event:

http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

https://entaingroup.com/investorrelations/results-centre/

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the MGM Resorts International public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BetMGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and trends. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, BetMGM's expectations regarding its financial outlook (including forecasted revenues from operations and amounts expected to be invested by MGM Resorts and Entain in 2021), projected market share position, and its expected growth in new and existing jurisdictions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Included among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements are: the significant competition within the gaming and entertainment industry; the Company's ability to execute on its business plan; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to iGaming and online sports betting; the Company's ability to manage growth and access the capital needed to support its growth plans; and the Company's ability to obtain the required licenses, permits and other approvals necessary to grow in existing and new jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes projected net revenue from operations, which has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. BetMGM believes this presentation, which it uses for its own analysis of operations, is useful in that it reflects the true economic performance of the business. If BetMGM presented net revenue from operations in accordance with GAAP, then BetMGM would present the revenues associated with its Nevada digital and retail sports betting operations differently, until such time as BetMGM is licensed as a Nevada gaming operator. Currently under GAAP, its calculation of Net Revenue would be on a basis net of operating costs, such that the GAAP reported Net Revenue would be lower than the Net Revenue reported herein, with Net Income remaining the same.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram

About Entain plc

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Bet.pt, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sportsbetting and gaming opportunity in the US, through BetMGM. Entain provides the technology which powers BetMGM and exclusive games and products, specially developed at its in-house gaming studios. The Group is tax resident in the UK with licenses in a total of 27 regulated markets. Entain is leader in ESG, a member of FTSE4Good, the DJSI and is AA rated by MSCI. The Group has set an SBT, committing to be carbon net zero by 2035 and through the Entain Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, focusing on safer gambling, grassroots sport, diversity in technology and community projects. For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

