Leigh Dow, Identiv VP of Global Marketing, Honored with Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity Award

Leigh Dow, VP of Global Marketing, was honored by The Software Report with a 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity award.

Leigh Dow , Identiv VP of Global Marketing, recognized for contributions as a leader and mentor in the security industry

Virtual workplaces are here to stay and cybersecurity is critically important, ensuring safe and secure remote access through strict protocols and strong verification. Legacy systems are undergoing a digital transformation and companies are being forced to quickly adapt to cloud-based infrastructure and anywhere operations, making the need for highly skilled security professionals more important than ever.

The list of elite women awarded this year's distinction not only stepped up to new challenges in addressing cyber risks and vulnerabilities, they also implemented proactive strategies to ensure ongoing resilience to cyberattacks for both their organizations and their clients. Some of this year's awardees serve cybersecurity companies, while others act in cybersecurity roles for businesses in other industries. All demonstrated a dedication to protecting valuable online assets that allow their employers and clients to function with agility and confidence in an increasingly digital world.

Per The Software Report, these professionals utilized their deep industry knowledge, keen awareness of the threat landscape, and understanding of client needs to develop innovative and effective security products, services, and programs. Moreover, many have worked diligently to promote diversity in their workplaces and to foster the professional development of their teams, demonstrating their commitment to continuous improvement and growth.

This holds true for Dow, whose specialty is marketing transformation, driving functional change in an increasingly "phygital" landscape. "The world is becoming more verified with an increasing need to digitally secure the physical world. We are seeing more cross-functional involvement in physical and logical access decision making as security convergence becomes more prominent," said Dow. "That presents a marketing opportunity to find new transformative ways to engage our customers. It is an exciting time at Identiv, with our next chapter full of growth potential for a company pioneering the future of security, IoT, and RFID solutions."

Through Dow's past experience working in the tech industry, with Fortune 100 companies, start-ups, and government agencies, she brings to Identiv a multifaceted perspective about where, who, and how to go to market. Over the course of Dow's career she has taken steps to help increase representation of women in the tech industry. "It is an honor to be included in this prestigious group of women recognized by The Software Report, and to see recognition of the value in a diverse set of opinions, ideas, and feedback," added Dow.

