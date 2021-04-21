Recursion Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Recursion" or "we") announced the closing on April 20, 2021 of its initial public offering of 27,878,787 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase 3,636,363 additional shares of its Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. Including the option exercise, the gross proceeds from the offering were $501.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Recursion. All of the shares were offered by Recursion. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 16, 2021 under the symbol "RXRX."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Allen & Company LLC also acted as active book-running managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as book running manager for the offering.

About Recursion

Recursion is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery. Central to our mission is the Recursion Operating System, or Recursion OS, that combines an advanced infrastructure layer to generate what we believe is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing proprietary biological and chemical datasets and the Recursion Map, a suite of custom software, algorithms, and machine learning tools that we use to explore foundational biology unconstrained by human bias and navigate to new biological insights which may accelerate our programs. We are a biotechnology company scaling more like a technology company.

