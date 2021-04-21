>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ZTO Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:ZTO -2.65%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2021

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO" or the "Company"), today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 21, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at [email protected].

The Company has also today published its annual report for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"), which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com as well as the HKEX's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2020-301272216.html

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.


