GreenSky to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4, 2021

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:GSKY +2.32%


GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of U.S. stock market trading hours on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. GreenSky’s executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET on May 5, 2021.



All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast and review the related presentation materials at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.greensky.com[/url]. Call-in details for participants are as follows:



Date and Time: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET


Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 339-0869


International Dial-In Number: (236) 712-2508


Conference ID: 4188325



A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the completion of the call and will be archived at the same location for one year.



About GreenSky, Inc.



GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage our technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. We currently service a $9.5 billion loan portfolio, and since our inception, over 3.7 million consumers have financed approximately $28 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time "apply and buy" technology. For more information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greensky.com%2F[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005338/en/


