UTStarcom Files 2020 Form 20-F

April 21, 2021 | About: UTSI +3.25%

TOKYO, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Form 20-F report is available on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov or in PDF format at www.utstar.com/sec-filing. Interested parties also may request a hard copy of the report free of charge through written request.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.
Tel: +86 571 8192 8888
Ms. Ning Jiang, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Ralph Fong
Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195
Email: [email protected]


