AXIS Re Welcomes Lisa Hiscock as Sr. Underwriter, Lloyd's Casualty

April 21, 2021


AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (“AXIS Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), today announced the hiring of Lisa Hiscock as a Senior Underwriter, Lloyd’s Casualty for the Global Markets team, effective immediately.



In her new role, Ms. Hiscock will underwrite Lloyd’s Casualty treaty business, with responsibilities to support both existing partnerships as well as assessing growth opportunities. She will also focus on forging strong business relationships that reflect AXIS Re’s commitment to client service.



“We’re delighted to welcome Lisa Hiscock to AXIS Re,” said Joe Sweeting, Head of Lloyd’s Casualty for AXIS Re. “Lisa’s unique blend of experience in the industry spans over 10 years. Her broad experience of class and geographies will be valuable as we continue to make strides in achieving our business objectives.”



Ms. Hiscock started her career at Hiscox in London as an Underwriter within the specialty team. She continued her career in Australia, where she focused on crisis management lines with a broad remit of classes and line management responsibilities. She joins AXIS Re most recently from AXA XL, where she spent five years.



Ms. Hiscock will continue to be based in Australia with plans to transfer to the United Kingdom later in 2021.



About AXIS Capital



AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at [url="]www.axiscapital.com[/url].



Follow AXIS Capital on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and [url="]Twitter[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005320/en/


