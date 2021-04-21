Alkaline88Â® Increases Product Offerings in 8,000 Stores of America's Largest Drugstore Chain

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its existing partnership with the nation’s largest drugstore chain. The chain is now set to carry Alkaline88one-gallon bottles in approximately 8,000 stores nationwide and one-liter bottles in its “open-air coolers” across 1,000 select locations.“We are thrilled to announce that the nation’s largest drugstore chain will now start carrying our one-gallon and one-liter bottles in addition to our three-liter bottle. Over the past two years our relationship with this Fortune 500 company has continued to grow and I believe this is another positive step in a long and fruitful partnership between us. With these additions, we now have our three best-selling SKUs in the largest drugstore chain in the country and most of our customers will be able to find Alkaline88 within just three miles of their home,” says Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.“We also continue to see accelerated growth of our single-serve offerings. Per Nielsen Data for the 52-week period ending 3/27/2021, our sales of single-serve Alkaline88 bottles alone in the past 52 weeks would place our brand in the top 25 of all enhanced waters. Having another major chain expand their existing customer offering to include our one-liter product is another indicator of the significant growth opportunities that are available within our network of 75,000 stores nationwide.”Alkaline88is currently the largest independent alkaline water company in the country. The brand’s consumer loyalty and performance during and post pandemic have served to open up this opportunity and others like it.Alkaline88is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate, and the company is dedicated to purity, quality, and value. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand and free of buffers. Dubbed “the clean beverage,” Alkaline88ionized water contains just two pure ingredients that customers trust — water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.The Alkaline88flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit [url="]www.thealkalinewaterco.com[/url].Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.To purchase Alkaline88 and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at [url="]www.alkaline88.com[/url]. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit [url="]www.thealkalinewaterco.com[/url] or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. 