HealthStream First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

April 21, 2021 | About: NAS:HSTM +1.04%


HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Company’s financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2021, will be released after the close of the market on Monday, April 26, 2021.



HealthStream’s first quarter 2021 earnings conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 27, 2021. To listen to the conference, please dial 877-647-2842 (no conference ID needed) if you are calling within the U.S. or Canada. If you are an international caller, please dial 914-495-8564 (no conference ID needed). The conference may also be accessed by going to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fir.healthstream.com%2Fevents.cfm[/url] for the live audio webcast of the call, which will subsequently be available for replay. The replay telephone numbers are 855-859-2056 (conference ID #5087987) for U.S. and Canadian callers and 404-537-3406 (conference ID #5087987) for international callers.



About HealthStream



HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthstream.com[/url] or call 800-521-0574.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. This information has been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties referenced from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005097/en/


