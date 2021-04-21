>
Dream Industrial REIT Announces April 2021 Monthly Distribution

April 21, 2021 | About: TSX:DIR.UN +0.15%


DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (the “Trust”) announced today its April 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 14, 2021 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2021.



Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open‐ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2021, the Trust owns and operates a portfolio of 186 assets (280 industrial buildings) comprising approximately 28.9 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. The Trust’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at [url="]www.dreamindustrialreit.ca[/url].

