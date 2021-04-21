Roku Unveils "Roku Originals" Brand, Bringing Bold, Fresh Entertainment to The Roku Channel

[url="]Roku%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced that the content from the Quibi acquisition in January will be re-branded as “Roku Originals” and will be launched on The Roku Channel. "Roku Originals" will also be the brand name for future original programming for The Roku Channel, the home of free, ad-supported entertainment on the Roku platform, for viewers in Canada. Additional details on the launch of Roku Originals will be shared in May.From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries, to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals will give viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. Viewers can enjoy relevant, diverse entertainment that is accessible to everyone, everywhere The Roku Channel is available. More than 75 Roku Originals, including a dozen unreleased series, will debut for the first time on The Roku Channel this year.“Every day, millions of viewers turn to The Roku Channel to find quality programming they love,” said Sweta Patel, Vice President of Engagement Growth Marketing, at Roku. “We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand – it's relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth. The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.”Roku Originals will join The Roku Channel’s diverse lineup of more than 25,000 free movies and programs. In addition to Roku streaming players, The Roku Channel is available on Roku TV™ models produced by TCL, Hisense, Sharp, RCA, Westinghouse and Sanyo.For more information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.roku.com[/url].Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, benefits, features, timing and availability of Roku Originalson The Roku Channel; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

