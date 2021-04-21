Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the LifeMD Class Action Lawsuit

[email protected]

[url="]Robbins+Geller+Rudman+%26amp%3B+Dowd+LLP[/url] announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) securities between January 19, 2021 and April 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned, No. 21-cv-03384, and is assigned to Judge Paul A. Crotty. Theclass action lawsuit charges LifeMD and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased LifeMD securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of theclass action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.LifeMD is a direct-to-patient telehealth company. LifeMD offers a telemedicine platform that purports to help patients access licensed providers for diagnoses, virtual care, and prescription medications. LifeMD was previously known as Conversion Labs, Inc., and its common stock traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “CVLB.” LifeMD’s name was changed effective February 19, 2021, and the stock symbol changed effective February 22, 2021.Theclass action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of LifeMD’s executives were associated with Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc. (“Redwood Scientific”) when it was charged for unlawful autoshipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims, and that they employed similar practices at LifeMD; (ii) LifeMD engaged in autoshipping products to unwilling customers to record recurring revenue and LifeMD made it difficult to cancel such subscriptions; (iii) certain of the purportedly licensed physicians on LifeMD’s platform were not in fact licensed and faced disciplinary action; (iv) as a result of the foregoing practices, LifeMD was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny and/or reputational harm; and (v) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about LifeMD’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.On April 14, 2021, Culper Research issued a report alleging that:“LifeMD appears to use unlicensed doctors to dispense OTC medications, has implemented an autoshipping/autobilling scheme, failed to honor guarantees, and put in place abusive telemarketing practices.” The report also alleged that several of LifeMD’s executives were involved in “wide ranging fraud” at Redwood Scientific, which was charged by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for “unlawful autoshipping, abusive telemarketing, and false claims.” Specifically, according to Culper Research, “many customers are effectively duped into purchasing subscriptions rather than one-time purchases” and LifeMD “makes cancellations difficult if not impossible.” On this news, LifeMD’s share price fell approximately 24%, damaging investors.Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities class action litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked Robbins Geller as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered and total number of class action settlements for shareholders every year since 2010. The SCAS 2020 Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations, and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com[/url] for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005261/en/