SPX FLOW Hires Chief Diversity Officer; New Role Bolsters the Company's Culture of Belonging

April 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:FLOW +2.33%

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, has hired its first Chief Diversity Officer to help build upon its culture of belonging throughout the global company.

Dori Armstead will advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as spearhead community relations. She will develop and implement innovative strategies that foster a more inclusive work environment across SPX FLOW while enabling an exceptional team member experience aligned with superior organizational performance.

"We're proud of the progress we have made in our culture of belonging, and we're excited to see our inclusive culture grow even stronger with Dori's leadership," said Peter Ryan, SPX FLOW'S Chief People Officer and General Counsel. "Equally as important is the role SPX FLOW plays in our communities, and Dori will be instrumental in finding the best strategies for us to contribute to diversity, equity and inclusion where we live and work."

Before joining SPX FLOW, Armstead served as vice president of human resources at Wingate University and was instrumental in shifting their organization's culture by integrating elements of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the human capital life cycle. While at Wingate, Armstead also implemented employee and leadership development curriculum focused on diversity awareness, generational differences, cultural competence, and implicit bias.

Prior to joining Wingate, Armstead helped lead diversity and inclusion programs at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Comcast Spotlight, Meridian IQ, Eli Lilly Corp., and Progress Energy.

The new position marks the latest commitment to SPX FLOW's focus on belonging. After last year's racial injustice, a group of passionate team members launched an employee resource group called ABLE (Achieving Black Leadership Excellence). It supports Black team members through development, mentoring and networking. SPX FLOW also started a group in 2019 called EMPOWER that supports and encourages women.

"At this moment in history, there is nothing more important for companies than finding ways to make a difference, both internally and externally," Armstead said. "I'm impressed by the intentional work SPX FLOW has been doing around diversity, equity and inclusion, and I'm excited about our plans to have even greater impact."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Smolowitz
External Communications Manager
[email protected]
704-390-6918

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spx-flow-hires-chief-diversity-officer-new-role-bolsters-the-companys-culture-of-belonging-301273878.html

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.


