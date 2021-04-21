Dialog Direct enrolls in DTE Energy's MIGreenPower Program

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dialog Direct, an end-to-end marketing and customer engagement solutions provider, is taking an environmentally friendly approach in its Highland Park, Michigan location by enrolling in DTE Energy's MIGreenPower program. Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company, plans to attribute 10 percent of its total electric usage to DTE wind and solar projects over a five-year period. Dialog Direct joins more than 300 Michigan businesses and nearly 30,000 residential customers in using MIGreenPower to reduce their impact on the environment and drive more clean energy to the grid.

"Our enrollment in the MIGreenPower program will help us reduce our carbon footprint in our Highland Park facility by committing to 580,000 kilowatt hours in renewable energy," said Dialog Direct's Chief Operating Officer Doug Kearney. "This initiative continues to build upon our long-standing DTE business relationship, strengthen our partnership and validate our commitment to the community and those around us. This will set the standard for our other 26 locations across the globe."

The implementation of the MIGreenPower program in Highland Park will equate to the following environmental impacts*:



411 metric tons of carbon dioxide avoided

89 vehicles taken off the road

Carbon sequestered by 504 acres of U.S. forest

Dialog Direct is committed to sustaining the Earth's natural resources by pledging to protect the environment, comply with environmental regulation and to monitor and improve its environmental performance. At a corporate level, the company has recently published an environment policy to ensure its global facilities are provided with the resources needed to maintain the highest level of environmental standards.

"We appreciate Dialog Direct's enrollment in our MIGreenPower program," said Director of DTE's Renewable Solutions team Brian Calka. "MIGreenPower subscribers are accelerating the pace of additional renewable energy development in Michigan and helping us make a real difference in the fight against climate change."

DTE Energy's MIGreenPower program is one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States. DTE leads Michigan in renewable energy production and investment. The company's 18 wind parks and 31 solar farms generate enough clean energy to power more than 670,000 homes. By 2022, the company's investment in renewable energy will exceed $3 billion.

About Dialog Direct

Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company, is a marketing and customer engagement solution provider focused on helping brands connect and engage with their customers to generate leads, increase sales and provide superior customer engagement solutions that create remarkable experiences. The company offers a full range of sales and marketing support services including direct marketing, campaign management, customer service, sales, order fulfillment, eCommerce and data analytics to help its clients build lifelong customer relationships. Please visit http://www.dialog-direct.com or call 800-523-5867 for more information.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator.*

Media Contact

Chelsea Roehr, Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company, 248-598-0478, [email protected]

SOURCE Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company