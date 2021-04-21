ASUS Introduces ROG Ryujin II CPU Coolers Featuring Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology

AALBORG, Denmark, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that ASUS has introduced the second generation of ROG Ryujin all-in-one CPU coolers for high-end builds, leveraging the superior thermal and acoustic performance and reliability associated with Asetek's most advanced liquid cooling technology to date. The ROG Ryujin II 240/360 RGB CPU coolers combine the extreme overclocking capability, silent operation and next-gen aesthetics that audiences expect from ROG.

Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology advances include:

Maximum performance along with industry-recognized quality and reliability.

Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for an immersive gameplay experience.

Safety features to ensure the liquid temperature stays within limits for normal safe operation.

Even quieter operation versus previous technology generations.

System improvements resulting in enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.

"When developing the next generation of our premium Ryujin coolers, we again looked to Asetek and its most advanced technology to date which provides extreme performance, silent operation and industry-recognized quality and reliability," said Joe Hsieh, Chief Operating Officer at ASUS. "With ROG Ryujin II 240/360, not only did we want to max out performance, we wanted to enhance aesthetics while upgrading the screen to an LCD panel and retaining the FanXpert controls."

"ASUS ROG continues to reshape the world of gaming technology," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "Premium brands demand premium performance and unrivaled quality and reliability. We're delighted to incorporate our latest liquid cooling technology into the next generation of ROG Ryujin coolers, an ideal complement for any high-end build."

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com. You can visit the ROG Ryujin web page to learn more about ROG Ryujin II 240/360.

About ASUS ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more about the choice of champions at http://rog.asus.com.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

