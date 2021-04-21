United Customers Can Now Schedule COVID Tests and be Automatically Cleared for Travel Directly through the Travel-Ready Center

CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the Travel-Ready Center launched in January, United customers have been able to easily access testing or vaccine requirements needed for travel destinations, upload completed testing results and vaccine records as well as have them verified, all within the United App. Today, the industry-leading digital platform gets even better as customers can now choose from more than 200 COVID-19 testing providers across the country, book appointments and receive confirmation whether their test results meet their destination's requirements. Once the test is validated, customers will see a status indicator informing them that they are "travel-ready" and receive their mobile boarding pass. United is the only airline that offers its customers these services as part of an integrated experience within its app and website and since launch, the airline has processed more than 275,000 COVID-19 tests through the Travel-Ready Center.

"We continue to look for innovative solutions that make travel easier and safer for our customers and employees," said United's Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist. "This new feature enables customers to travel with confidence knowing they can quickly locate a testing provider if they need one, schedule an appointment and get the results they need – all within the United Travel-Ready Center experience."

United customers will have access to more than 200 testing sites in the TrustAssure network, including testing sites within United's hubs of Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark, Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as those located at many drug store and pharmacy chains. In the weeks and months ahead, the airline plans to expand availability to more U.S. cities, and add access to international testing sites for customers flying to the U.S. This process was designed with privacy in mind so that limited personal data is involved.

This new and updated ability to schedule a COVID-19 test and upload results directly within the Travel-Ready Center is just one of the many industry-first solutions United has introduced to make travel easier and safer during the pandemic. United was the first airline to offer COVID-19 tests to customers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii, and the first to launch a free transatlantic COVID-19 testing pilot program for customers traveling from Newark to London. United also was the first domestic airline to require customers to perform a self-health assessment prior to flying.

