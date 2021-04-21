A Trio of Stocks That Could Represent Bargain Opportunities

If you are screening the universe of U.S.-listed equities in search of bargain opportunities, then you may want to consider the three stocks listed below, as they meet the following criteria:

A price-earnings ratio of less than 20.

A smaller enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio versus the historical mean of the S&P 500 over the past six and a half years (which stands at around 10.54 currently).

A robust dividend growth exceeding the S&P 500, which saw its dividends per share grow at a compound annual rate of about 3% over the past three years through March 31.

Dick's Sporting Goods

The first stock that qualifies is Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS), a Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based operator of nearly 730 sporting goods retail stores in the eastern United States.

The stock closed at $82.86 per share on Tuesday for a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 15.18 (versus the industry median of 22.84) and an enterprise value-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.18 (versus the industry median of 12.85).

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 8 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

Dick's Sporting Goods currently pays dividends to its shareholders every quarter and has increased them by 22.5% every year over the past three years. The last payment of 36.3 cents per common share (up 16% from prior distribution) was made on March 26 for a trailing dividend yield of 1.56% and a forward dividend yield of 1.75% as of April 20.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $79.40 per share.

Barrett Business Services

The second stock that meets the criteria is Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI), a Vancouver-based provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized U.S. companies.

The stock closed at $68.98 per share on Tuesday for a market cap of $523.79 million, a price-earnings ratio of 15.71 (versus the industry median of 22.75) and an enterprise value-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.84 (versus the industry median of 13.01).

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and profitability.

Currently, Barrett Business Services pays a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents per common share and has increased it by an annual average growth rate of 6.3% over the past three years. The last payment was issued on April 2 for a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 1.74% as of April 20.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $82.25 per share.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia

The third stock that makes the cut is PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (NYSE:TLK), an Indonesian global provider of telecommunication services.

The stock closed at $22.8 per share on Tuesday for a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-earnings ratio of 17.05 (versus the industry median of 20.81) and an enterprise value-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.29 (versus the industry median of 8.88).

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

Currently, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia pays annual dividends to its shareholders and has increased them by 3.6% on average every year over the past three years. The last payment was made on Aug. 8, 2020, consisting of 79.2 cents cash per common share, generating a 3.48% return in terms of both trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $28.82 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

