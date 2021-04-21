Genesis Investment Management, LLP Buys TAL Education Group, Ozon Holdings PLC, ICICI Bank, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

London, X0, based Investment company Genesis Investment Management, LLP (Current Portfolio) buys TAL Education Group, Ozon Holdings PLC, ICICI Bank, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Genesis Investment Management, LLP. As of 2021Q1, Genesis Investment Management, LLP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OZON, IBN,

OZON, IBN, Added Positions: BABA, TAL,

BABA, TAL, Reduced Positions: CTSH, INFY, EDU, YNDX, NTES, BAP, LILAK, CIB, HDB, OPRA, LILA, HHR, ITUB,

For the details of Genesis Investment Management, LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/genesis+investment+management%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,117,129 shares, 30.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% Yandex NV (YNDX) - 5,643,415 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 16,098,891 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.61% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 2,612,013 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 19,076,731 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%

Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 660,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 883,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $63.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 3,207,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Genesis Investment Management, LLP reduced to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 91.83%. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $80.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.72%. Genesis Investment Management, LLP still held 171,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.