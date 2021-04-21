Tiaa, Fsb Buys iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Adobe Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Investment company Tiaa, Fsb (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Adobe Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa, Fsb. As of 2021Q1, Tiaa, Fsb owns 357 stocks with a total value of $27.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANTM, INTU, FITB, URI, WDAY, USHY, SPG, DRI, WYNN, ASML, TRV, HES, SCHG, STL, ICLN, CBNK, WSR, INFY, STWD, VIAC, FMB, VTRS, VTEB, IUSV, PFF, VXUS, DVY, MBB, BNDX,

IWX, IWY, EMB, MUB, IEFA, IEMG, AGG, SUB, ORCL, BIV, COF, MO, SCHC, INTC, NVDA, GM, BAC, GE, ULTA, PPG, TJX, NXPI, TMUS, SLQD, STPZ, VTI, SPIP, EQIX, MSFT, EMLC, TIP, VBR, SPEM, FB, V, BND, DG, DIS, AMT, SLYG, DD, XLI, CEF, DEO, DOW, IYY, FISV, EXC, FAST, TFC, SLB, XEL, CTVA, KHC, NVO, EW, SCHF, DON, RHHBY, RDS.A, KDP, USMV, IJK, SPYV, PYPL, CVX, NEE, COST, NKE, BSX, HON, SPGI, EFA, MDT, COP, BK, BP, FTV, ADP, PM, AMAT, SLYV, MDYG, EBAY, C, SO, SPYG, Reduced Positions: IWS, IWP, VEA, VO, VUG, IWF, VONV, VTV, HYG, VONG, VWO, AAPL, ADBE, IWN, PG, CRM, IWO, VOE, VB, IAU, BMY, KO, IWR, QDF, SHY, BAM, VOT, LRCX, QCOM, XPO, ROST, CCI, IWD, IWB, AMZN, IJH, UNH, ABBV, VGT, BABA, ZTS, SPY, GOOGL, AMLP, VV, BRK.B, JNJ, GOOG, BX, MS, ETR, BSV, CCK, VHT, LYB, VCR, DUK, VOX, FIS, IJR, PEP, IWV, PFE, DHR, LOW, MDLZ, MRK, XOM, MMM, CMCSA, ACN, NOW, DE, VZ, AMGN, EEM, IBM, CSCO, ICF, XLK, RTX, LLY, QQQ, T, MCD, BA, TSLA, SYK, MDY, TXN, NOC, SBUX, NSC, IVW, VIG, AXP, BDX, CAT, LMT, KMB, XLV, GIS, D, USB, CVS, CDNA, WFC, XLP, XLY, ADI, TTGT, EMR, CI, IUSG, VYM, ROK, PEG, IVE, PNC, TSM, ITI, WM, AEP, STT, ALL, ATVI, CARR, PLD, ES, BAX, VXF, XLRE, ZBH, VPU, CPRT, RSP, SCHB, OTIS, YUM, ETN, PSX, ED, MAR, NSRGY, SCHW, SDY, WEC, RY, CZR, SUSA, WBA, DOV, AEE, SCHX, AZN, XLB, HPQ, GLW, LNC, LNT, CWI, NVS, VLO, SCHD, ENB, UL, EIX, CPB, EPD, FFIN, MDU, CDK, KR, OGE, GSK, VLY, AIG, HBAN, MMP, F, NI, ARMK, CNP, NUV,

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 60,228,363 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 32,616,059 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 19,197,956 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 14,826,557 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 15,267,369 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $382.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 49,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $407.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 36,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 354,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $311.593300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.534000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 68,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.78%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $60.55. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,690,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.08%. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $143.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,840,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.53%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,155,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.88%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.980100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 468,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.36%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 532,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 92.80%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.577500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 536,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57.

Tiaa, Fsb reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.26%. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Tiaa, Fsb still held 71,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 36.54%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $514.559000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Tiaa, Fsb still held 63,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 30.32%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Tiaa, Fsb still held 248,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 69.92%. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $229.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Tiaa, Fsb still held 31,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiaa, Fsb reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 42.28%. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Tiaa, Fsb still held 297,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.