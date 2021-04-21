Members Capital Advisors Inc Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Lockheed Martin Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, DTE Energy Co

Investment company Members Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Lockheed Martin Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, The Kroger Co, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, DTE Energy Co, CMS Energy Corp, Xcel Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Members Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Members Capital Advisors Inc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, HD, EMN, KR, PAYX, WM, COP, DGX,

LMT, HD, EMN, KR, PAYX, WM, COP, DGX, Added Positions: LQD,

LQD, Reduced Positions: QCOM, GLW, ADI,

QCOM, GLW, ADI, Sold Out: HYG, DTE, CMS, XEL, GWW, EMR, VIA,

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 2,297,847 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 197,330 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.04% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 19,097 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 16,023 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 3,744 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $326.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 4,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 15,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $136.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 11,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $112.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 13,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 81.04%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 197,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $117.72 and $134.02, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $364.39 and $404.61, with an estimated average price of $386.35.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.