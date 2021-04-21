Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys Hubbell Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, First Solar Inc, Sells Daqo New Energy Corp, TPI Composites Inc

Investment company Guinness Asset Management LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Hubbell Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, First Solar Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Ameresco Inc, sells Daqo New Energy Corp, TPI Composites Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guinness Asset Management LTD. As of 2021Q1, Guinness Asset Management LTD owns 97 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,503,602 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 305,510 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 1,261,090 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 270,308 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% CME Group Inc (CME) - 277,540 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 79.45%. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $188.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 114,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 55.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 285,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 60.01%. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $80.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 225,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 48.56%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $426.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 51,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 52.51%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 389,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Asset Management LTD added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $611.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 40,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.