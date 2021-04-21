Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ON Semiconductor Corp, Gentherm Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp

Woodland Hills, CA, based Investment company Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ON Semiconductor Corp, Gentherm Inc, Hubbell Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, SunPower Corp, New York Times Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 93 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: EDU, ROP, TSM, NVDA, V, ON, THRM, BMY, CMCSA, HUBB, MA, FB, NEE, FSLR, AMRC, ITRI, CSIQ, ORA, TSLA, ATHM, SEDG, PWR, ENPH, SWKS, GOOG, DAN, POWI, LEA, ADI, JD, INTC, FLIR, ANSS, APH, CRTO, HUBS, TTGT, MGNI, ZI, ROKU, ICLK, MDLA, QNST, CRM, PG, PEP, PEGA, ITW, ADBE, VFC, TTD, RAMP, JNJ, AJG, OTIS, ABBV, QCOM, PAYX,

EDU, ROP, TSM, NVDA, V, ON, THRM, BMY, CMCSA, HUBB, MA, FB, NEE, FSLR, AMRC, ITRI, CSIQ, ORA, TSLA, ATHM, SEDG, PWR, ENPH, SWKS, GOOG, DAN, POWI, LEA, ADI, JD, INTC, FLIR, ANSS, APH, CRTO, HUBS, TTGT, MGNI, ZI, ROKU, ICLK, MDLA, QNST, CRM, PG, PEP, PEGA, ITW, ADBE, VFC, TTD, RAMP, JNJ, AJG, OTIS, ABBV, QCOM, PAYX, Reduced Positions: AMAT, GOOGL, PYPL, LRCX, BIDU, NKE, MSFT, DHR, KLAC, CSCO, TMO, SPWR, XOM, AFL, SLB, VLO, IMO, ENB, DVN, CME, AVGO,

AMAT, GOOGL, PYPL, LRCX, BIDU, NKE, MSFT, DHR, KLAC, CSCO, TMO, SPWR, XOM, AFL, SLB, VLO, IMO, ENB, DVN, CME, AVGO, Sold Out: DQ, NYT,

For the details of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guinness+atkinson+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 640,540 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.24% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 160,205 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 58,990 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.27% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 23,680 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% Facebook Inc (FB) - 25,890 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.14%

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 381.84%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.804000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 11,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 63.54%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 56,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Gentherm Inc by 68.79%. The purchase prices were between $61.26 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $70.92. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Hubbell Inc by 78.96%. The purchase prices were between $155.6 and $190.01, with an estimated average price of $172.77. The stock is now traded at around $188.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 64.47%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 64.89%. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $80.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 16,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $62.16 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $92.2.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $46.98 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $50.17.