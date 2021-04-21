Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells Walmart Inc, Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund, Uber Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Charles Schwab Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund, Uber Technologies Inc, Sensus Healthcare Inc, Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $85 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW,

SCHW, Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, PYPL, VTIP, ANTM, ROP, BX, WELL, TRTN, LOW,

AMZN, MSFT, PYPL, VTIP, ANTM, ROP, BX, WELL, TRTN, LOW, Reduced Positions: BXMT, AON, UBER, CG, SRTS, ODFL, RHHBY, EPD, HD,

BXMT, AON, UBER, CG, SRTS, ODFL, RHHBY, EPD, HD, Sold Out: WMT, NAN, UOEMF,

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 57,057 shares, 24.90% of the total portfolio. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 79,900 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 24,350 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,772 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,418 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $64.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.67%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3340.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $263.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $426.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.88 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC. The sale prices were between $1.55 and $1.55, with an estimated average price of $1.55.