>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Affiance Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie

April 21, 2021 | About: BSV +0% IWD +0.69% BND -0.08% JPST +0% MMU +0.23% TSLA +0.6% RXI +0.26% AIRC +0.24% QQQ +0% PII +0.56% UAL +2.09% USB +0.92%

Investment company Affiance Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affiance Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Affiance Financial, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Affiance Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affiance+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Affiance Financial, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 325,163 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.46%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 100,002 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,334 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 67,574 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10491.54%
  5. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 83,311 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08%
New Purchase: iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $154.24 and $166.7, with an estimated average price of $161.54. The stock is now traded at around $167.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 27,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.46%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.317400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 325,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10491.54%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $155.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 67,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.362500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 44,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 100,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc (MMU)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $708.568500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Affiance Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Affiance Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Affiance Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Affiance Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Affiance Financial, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)