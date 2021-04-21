Affiance Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie

Investment company Affiance Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affiance Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Affiance Financial, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RXI, AIRC, QQQ, PII, UAL, USB, NXPI, NSC, NOC, VEA, ARKW, ARKK, XLY, IWO, IWN, IEMG, ARKG, FXI, VOE, VUG,

RXI, AIRC, QQQ, PII, UAL, USB, NXPI, NSC, NOC, VEA, ARKW, ARKK, XLY, IWO, IWN, IEMG, ARKG, FXI, VOE, VUG, Added Positions: BSV, IWD, BND, JPST, MMU, TSLA, VT, IXC, MYD, BNDX, BOND, VTI, VOO, AAPL, XEL, TLT, ITA, VWO, ESGE, VIOO, IVOO, ESGD, DIS,

BSV, IWD, BND, JPST, MMU, TSLA, VT, IXC, MYD, BNDX, BOND, VTI, VOO, AAPL, XEL, TLT, ITA, VWO, ESGE, VIOO, IVOO, ESGD, DIS, Reduced Positions: PTON, VNQ, IJH, IJR, TECH, XLP, TGT, EFG, FFC, LMT, NZF, VIG, VDE, MMM, BRK.B, MCD, T,

PTON, VNQ, IJH, IJR, TECH, XLP, TGT, EFG, FFC, LMT, NZF, VIG, VDE, MMM, BRK.B, MCD, T, Sold Out: IVE, PBW,

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 325,163 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.46% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 100,002 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,334 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 67,574 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10491.54% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 83,311 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.08%

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $154.24 and $166.7, with an estimated average price of $161.54. The stock is now traded at around $167.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 27,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $336.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $143.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.46%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.317400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 325,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10491.54%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $155.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 67,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.362500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 44,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 100,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fd Inc by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $708.568500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.