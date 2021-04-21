Old National Bancorp Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, FedEx Corp, iShares S&P 100 ETF

Investment company Old National Bancorp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Walmart Inc, FedEx Corp, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old National Bancorp . As of 2021Q1, Old National Bancorp owns 546 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CHTR, STAG, IEX, RSP, BP, HFC, SHYG, KSS, PNC, RBA, VYMI, IWS, AMP, LNTH, KE, FRPT, USFD, VRRM, NVT, VRT, UBER, PSN, MEG, EPS, LOPE, CASY, VALE, EME, HTLD, JBHT, LAMR, MKSI, MVIS, ROLL, SLAB, STN, TPX, NEA, ALLE, NOVN, SAN,
- Added Positions: VTWO, SPYV, ATVI, CSGP, ROP, WFC, ULTA, VMBS, GPN, MMM, COR, RNG, IEFA, VOE, BA, COF, MGC, BAC, D, FANG, VEA, XLY, CUBE, MPC, VEEV, IWB, FIS, ED, IPG, LMT, NTAP, WSO, MO, AMZN, BMY, KMX, CAT, CSCO, CPRT, RE, GD, PFE, PFG, VZ, WBA, FAF, ABBV, PGX, SHM, ALE, ASML, BMO, CNC, ERIC, XOM, FELE, MTCH, KEY, MTB, MUFG, PG, PRU, SONY, TOT, UBS, URI, VLO, POR, MA, TMUS, PM, SSNC, NOW, OTIS, BSV, ITM, VCIT, VGSH, VNQ, VOT, VWO, XLB, ABB, RAMP, ALGN, DOX, AEP, ANSS, ATR, WTRG, ADM, ASH, BLL, ITUB, CNQ, CP, CNP, CME, CNX, DHI, FCNCA, FMS, GE, GPC, ING, INTC, SJM, KGC, MRK, MU, NCR, NTDOY, ORLY, OMC, OTEX, IX, PTC, PSA, RGEN, RDS.A, SWKS, SO, SLF, TTWO, TYL, UL, AIQUY, EDU, AIMC, ADDYY, NXPI, ALSN, ICLR, TWOU, HWM, EVOP, GLD, VB, VO,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, FDX, OEF, VBK, AGG, TJX, KLAC, VIAC, TFC, TSM, PANW, SPYG, VBR, XLK, FAST, ALB, AAPL, COST, ONB, PXD, EMR, MCD, SBUX, AON, CVS, MNST, MSFT, TGT, TMO, BABA, IVZ, BRK.B, EPD, GOOGL, JPM, LRCX, RF, SLB, LYB, IAU, IVV, MDY, MGV, ADBE, APD, AIG, AMGN, ADI, CVX, GLW, DHR, EOG, EA, NEE, GIS, GSK, HD, HBAN, IP, ISRG, KR, MXIM, NOC, PKG, PGR, CRM, SYY, UNH, PYPL, IJH, XLP, XLU, XLV, CB, T, ABT, AZO, ADSK, BBY, BLK, CRS, LUMN, SCHW, CI, CTAS, CLX, KO, DE, DXCM, ETN, EL, FL, HOG, LHX, HON, AXGN, MKL, MDT, MCHP, MHK, MNRO, NVDA, PEP, RNR, SLM, SHW, SYK, UNP, RTX, DIS, WM, ANTM, OC, AER, AVGO, VIPS, AMBA, BURL, AERI, GOOG, CABO, DVY, IJR, IWR, VIG, VYM, XLC, XLF, XLRE, ACN, AFL, AXP, AMWD, ABC, APH, NLY, AMAT, AZPN, ADP, BIDU, BDX, BF.B, CBRE, CALM, CNI, CHD, CINF, C, TPR, CCEP, CL, CNMD, COP, COO, CLB, CCK, DEO, DOV, DD, DUK, ENS, ESGR, EEFT, FMC, FITB, THFF, FRME, F, GPS, GNTX, GABC, GS, GGG, HDB, HCSG, HSY, HRC, HMC, IDXX, INFY, INTU, J, K, KBAL, KMB, MDLZ, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEN, LNC, LFUS, LOW, MGA, SPGI, MBT, MPWR, NFLX, NEM, NKE, NSC, NTRS, NVS, NUE, ASGN, ORCL, PPG, PAYX, PNFP, POWI, LIN, DORM, RLI, RMD, RIO, WRK, ROG, SSB, POOL, TRV, SWK, STLD, SNPS, TROW, TSCO, ACIW, TREX, USB, UAA, UPS, KMPR, GRA, WSM, XLNX, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, EVR, HBI, PODD, LULU, AWK, TOELY, LEA, GNRC, FIBK, HCA, AL, YNDX, APTV, EPAM, HTA, FIVE, ZTS, CDW, NWS, DOC, CTT, KN, PAYC, CTLT, SYF, KEYS, AXTA, LBRDK, QRVO, SHOP, GKOS, FHB, LW, WH, DOW, AVTR, CARR, IGSB, EFA, FXH, IJK, IWP, VGT,
- Sold Out: FTV, IGV, EFAV, G, LVMUY, EIX, EEMV, CIHKY, VIA, PE, AUY, PBH, VST, ZTO, ICLN, IEMG, RACE, GBT, IJS, QQQ, YY, QLYS, AHCHY, SCHG, STPZ, GRFS, AMD, HII, USMV, PBR, AVY, CHKP, CCI, FLIR, HEI, INFO, LGND, MKTX, MMC, MRCY, ON, VCISY, PHG, BKNG, TIF, NEO, NUM, MLCO, AGNC, GNMK, AR, CPWR,
For the details of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+national+bancorp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 669,699 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 299,182 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 561,118 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 272,176 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 518,603 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $650.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 60,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 270.16%. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 81,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,045,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 513.88%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $92.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 81,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 406.06%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $912.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 172.69%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $426.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.533400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 495,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.Sold Out: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The sale prices were between $119.74 and $136.99, with an estimated average price of $128.62.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP . Also check out:
1. OLD NATIONAL BANCORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. OLD NATIONAL BANCORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OLD NATIONAL BANCORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OLD NATIONAL BANCORP keeps buying