Old National Bancorp Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, FedEx Corp, iShares S&P 100 ETF

April 21, 2021 | About: VTWO +1.43% SPYV +0.78% ATVI -1.97% CSGP +0.38% ROP +0.82% WFC +0.94% CHTR -0.02% STAG +0.33% IEX +0.78% RSP +0.86% BP +0.75% R +0.38%

Investment company Old National Bancorp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, sells Walmart Inc, FedEx Corp, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old National Bancorp . As of 2021Q1, Old National Bancorp owns 546 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+national+bancorp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OLD NATIONAL BANCORP
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 669,699 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 299,182 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 561,118 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 272,176 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 518,603 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $650.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 60,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IDEX Corp (IEX)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $224.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $146.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Old National Bancorp initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 270.16%. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $88.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 81,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,045,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 513.88%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $92.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 81,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 406.06%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $912.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 172.69%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $426.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Old National Bancorp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.533400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 495,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Sold Out: Genpact Ltd (G)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in Genpact Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52.

Sold Out: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. The sale prices were between $119.74 and $136.99, with an estimated average price of $128.62.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Old National Bancorp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)