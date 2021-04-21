Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Tapestry Inc, Invesco, Sells SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Align Technology Inc

Investment company Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Tapestry Inc, Invesco, Marathon Oil Corp, First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund, sells SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Align Technology Inc, Quanta Services Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IYW, TPR, IVZ, MRO, FDM, QCLN, DISCA,

IYW, TPR, IVZ, MRO, FDM, QCLN, DISCA, Added Positions: IVV, JPST, LQD, FCX, LB, RMD, LMT, AWK, CHD, MRK, WMT, AGG, AAPL, MCD,

IVV, JPST, LQD, FCX, LB, RMD, LMT, AWK, CHD, MRK, WMT, AGG, AAPL, MCD, Reduced Positions: NUE, DIA, INTC, ARCC, MSFT,

NUE, DIA, INTC, ARCC, MSFT, Sold Out: XSD, VOO, ALGN, PWR, QCOM, GPS, FDX,

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 224,997 shares, 17.83% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 240,130 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 52,770 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,078 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.51% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 91,064 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52. The stock is now traded at around $93.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.83%. The holding were 224,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 85,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 109,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.83 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 233,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 38,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 34,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.51%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $414.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 19,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 42,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83.