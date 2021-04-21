>
Dream Impact Trust Announces April 2021 Monthly Distribution

April 21, 2021 | About: TSX:MPCT.UN +0%


DREAM IMPACT TRUST (TSX: MPCT.UN) (“Dream MPCT” or the “Trust”) today announced its April 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 14, 2021 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2021.



Dream Impact is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Impact investing is the intention of creating measurable positive, social and environmental change in our communities and for our stakeholders, while generating attractive market returns. Dream Impact's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: attainable and affordable housing, inclusive communities, and resource efficiency; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders' equity and NAV over time; leverage access to an experienced management team and strong partnerships in order to generate attractive returns for investors; provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities, concentrated in core geographic markets; and to provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis. For more information, please visit: [url="]www.dreamimpacttrust.ca[/url].

