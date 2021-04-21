Dream Office REIT April 2021 Monthly Distribution

today announced its April 2021 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 14, 2021 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2021.Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with approximately 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. Dream Office has carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. Dream Office intends to enhance these properties to elevate their desirability to tenants and investors, and improve the overall community experience. For more information, please visit our website at [url="]www.dreamofficereit.ca[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005699/en/