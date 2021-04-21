>
Yellow Corporation Bringing New Jobs to Wheeling, Illinois & America

April 21, 2021 | About: YELL +1.45%

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation ( YELL) is recruiting employees for new positions in Wheeling, Illinois. On Thursday, April 29, Yellow will host a hiring event as the trucking company looks to fill jobs including dock workers and local drivers. Yellow intends to hire qualified individuals immediately for 19 jobs in Wheeling with more positions open nationwide.

Yellow is the second largest less-than-truckload carrier and the fifth largest transportation company in North America. Yellow’s 30,000 employees are based in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.

Yellow’s Wheeling hiring event is among more than two dozen similar recruiting events taking place across America between now and July. By the end of 2021, Yellow aims to hire thousands of new employees nationwide with at least 1,500 of those positions earmarked for commercial drivers.

“Seventy percent of America’s freight moves on our nation’s highways, so it’s essential that the industry continue to ramp up hiring to keep the U.S. supply chain humming along,” said Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow.

“Yellow pays very competitive wages and offers outstanding healthcare benefits for employees,” said Mr. Hawkins. “For those with trucking experience or not, or folks looking for a new opportunity or needing to make a job change due to pandemic fallout, it’s an exciting time to build a career and a future at Yellow.”

“Hiring is our number one priority,” said Hawkins. “Our freight professionals serve as the economic lifeline to nearly every community in America. Transportation and trucking people are patriots.”

On Thursday, April 29, Yellow’s recruiting event will take place at its YRC Freight Wheeling terminal, 1000 Chaddick Drive, Wheeling, Ill. from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Candidates will have the opportunity to interview with hiring managers and receive assistance with applications and paperwork. No reservation is necessary.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.MyYellow.com, and click “Careers” in the top right.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts:Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
[email protected]		Heather Nauert
[email protected]
Investor Contact:Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
[email protected]
