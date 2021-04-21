Corrpro Congratulates 2021 AMPP/NACE Fellow Award Recipient David Kroon

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corrpro, an Aegion Corporation ( AEGN) subsidiary offering complete cathodic-protection expertise and solutions for pipeline integrity and other critical infrastructure, today announced that David Kroon, Senior Vice President and Senior Fellow, is a 2021 recipient of the AMPP/NACE Fellow Award. The honor is given in recognition of distinguished contributions in the field of corrosion and its prevention; and to develop a broadly based forum for technical and professional leaders to serve as advisers to the Association. Mr. Kroon was honored “for his lifetime of accomplishment, developing and implementing corrosion control technology and his leadership in numerous committees, each supporting NACE International’s missions,” according to the organization’s website.



Mr. Kroon has more than 40 years of corrosion prevention experience, including materials performance, protective coatings, pipeline integrity, cathodic protection, and AC/DC interference mitigation. As one of the founders of Corrpro, Mr. Kroon was President and Chief Engineer of Corrpro and made significant contributions to the development of pipeline and infrastructure assessment standards. He was principal engineer for numerous corrosion and corrosion-control programs for the pipeline, water and electric power industries, in addition to previously serving as Chief Technical Officer for Aegion.

“David’s contributions laid the foundation for Corrpro’s continued success in engineering corrosion-prevention solutions for critical infrastructure,” said Wes Johnson, Senior Vice President and Global General Manager, Corrpro. “His recognition as a NACE Fellow is well deserved, and we are proud to have him on our team.”

Mr. Kroon is a Registered Professional Engineer in multiple states and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Yale University. He is active in several industry associations, including AMPP technical committees; American Water Works Association (AWWA); and Pipeline Research Council International (PRCI).

This year’s NACE Fellow Award recipients, including Mr. Kroon, will be recognized during the Corrosion 2021 Virtual Conference & Expo today and replayed again on April 28.

