>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Cortland Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 7% to $0.15 Per Share

April 21, 2021 | About: CLDB +0%

CORTLAND, Ohio, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortland Bancorp ( CLDB), the holding company for Cortland Savings and Banking Company, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2021.

“In response to our continued solid earnings performance, we are pleased to be able increase the quarterly cash dividend by 7%,” said James Gasior, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Cash dividends, along with our share price appreciation, provide an attractive return to our shareholders.” At the recent stock price of $22.62 per share, the current dividend equates to a yield of 2.7% on an annualized basis.

About Cortland Bancorp
Cortland Bancorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Cortland, Ohio. Founded in 1892, the Company’s bank subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company conducts business through fourteen full-service community banking offices located in the counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in the Northeast Ohio area and a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. For additional information about Cortland Bank visit http://www.cortlandbank.com.

Source: Cortland Bancorp

CONTACT: James M. Gasior, President & CEO
(330) 282-4111
ti?nf=ODIyMTA0OCM0MTMyMDYxIzIwMjc0MTk=
6d88baed-f593-4609-b8e0-9339255c362f

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)