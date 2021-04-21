BRP Group, Inc. Announces the Formation of their Middle Market Business Strategy Team and Insurance Company Management Team

Tampa, FL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) ( BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced the formation of the Middle Market Business Strategy Team and the Insurance Company Management Team to support initiatives related to the Company’s Middle Market Operating Group.

The Company’s Middle Market Operating Group, comprised of BKS Partners, Insgroup, AHT Insurance, and Burnham Benefits, provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions to clients nationwide.

The MiddleMarket Business Strategy Team will provide dedicated support and leadership to the growth, integration, and ongoing strategic evolution of the Middle Market Operating Group. The team is comprised of experienced talent from across the firms and business segments and is led by Ryan Shinkle, Managing Director of Middle Market Business Strategy. Shinkle joined BRP Group in 2020 through the Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, with Insgroup.

The Insurance Company Management Team will lead the strategic alignment of insurance company partners to enhance and expand our relationships to best serve our clients across the country. It is led by Kate Armfield, who serves as Managing Partner at AHT. She joined BRP Group in 2020 through BRP Group’s Partnership with AHT.

“Each of these teams has been designed to serve as a catalyst for best practice sharing, relationship building, and operational excellence that we expect will ultimately drive incremental revenue and operational efficiencies,” shared Dan Galbraith, BRP Group’s Chief Operating Officer. “We believe this uniquely positions our Middle Market partnered firms to effectively grow better together and provide best-in-class support and expertise to our clients.”

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. ( BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

