CyberArk Wins Red Hat North American Partner Award

CyberArk (NASDAQ: [url="]CYBR[/url]), the global leader in [url="]Identity+Security[/url], is proud to announce it has been named Collaboration Technology Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Yearby Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.CyberArk was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the commercial sector. Specifically, CyberArk was recognized for its collaborative efforts for jointly engineered solutions, enabling insightful and innovative opportunities across industries.“As one of the only security companies to receive a Red Hat North American Partner Award, we are especially appreciative of the recognition from the Red Hat community – recognizing the importance of integrating Identity Security solutions, with privileged access management at the core, across customers’ digital transformation and IT modernization initiatives,” said Clarence Hinton, chief strategy officer, CyberArk. “We look forward to continued collaboration on innovative, customer-driven open source solutions.”Red Hat's 2020 North America Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2020 across several categories that span Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio and their continued dedication to delivering customer success.“CyberArk is a valued partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Chris Gray, vice president, North America Strategic Alliances, Red Hat. “We look forward to our continued relationship with CyberArk and helping them provide best-of-breed security solutions to our joint customers using Red Hat open source technology.”[url="]CyberArk[/url] (NASDAQ: [url="]CYBR[/url]) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on [url="]privileged+access+management[/url], CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com[/url], read the [url="]CyberArk+blogs[/url] or follow on Twitter via [url="]%40CyberArk[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url] or [url="]Facebook[/url].





